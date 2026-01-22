Zelenskyy announces Ukraine, U.S., and Russia talks in UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that trilateral talks will be held between Ukraine, the US, and Russia on Friday and Saturday in the United Arab Emirates.

Zelenskyy gave his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos immediately after his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump. He noted that the Ukrainian negotiating team had spoken with the US team prior to that meeting, and that the US delegation would be travelling to Moscow next, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The American team is leaving for Moscow today. They were waiting for our meeting with President Trump. Now they are going, and my team will meet with the American team, and I think this will be the first trilateral meeting in the Emirates; it will take place tomorrow and the day after tomorrow," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he thinks it is "good" to start holding such meetings at the tactical level.

"Russia must be ready for compromises. Everyone must be ready, not just Ukraine. This is important for us. We'll see what the outcome is," Zelenskyy added.

Trump described his meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos on Thursday as "very good".

Trump also noted that during the meeting, he and Zelenskyy did not discuss whether Ukraine will join the "Board of Peace" he is establishing. So far, none of the US's usual Western European allies has joined.

News.Az