Italian jazz musician to perform in Baku

World-famous Italian musician Fabio Lepora will perform with a music program dedicated to International Women's Day at the Landmark Rotunda Jazz Club in Baku on March 8, Azernews reported.

One of the most interesting Italian singer Fabio Lepore could attract attention primarily with the performance in native language and in the traditional jazz music: the precious compositions of the golden age of vocal jazz.

His performance pleases not only the souls of jazz lovers, but also the spirits of music lovers who search original colors and uniqueness in traditional music.

Fabio Lepore, participant of London Jazz Festival, Boston Green Festival, Blue Bay Jazz Festival and many other festivals and events, will present an impressive, cheerful and especially elegant concert program together with other musicians dedicated to International Women’s Day.

