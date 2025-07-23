Italian media outlets highlight 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian media outlets extensively covered the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, which was held under the theme "Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI."

The article published by "Giornale Diplomatico" portal mentioned that Khankendi witnessed a milestone event, noting that media representatives shaping the global agenda and disseminating news at the international level, convened in Karabakh for the third time, News.Az reports.

The article underlined that the primary goal of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the initiator of this historic event, was to introduce the "new Azerbaijan" to the world, reaching out to as many as 80 media organizations and 30 news agencies across 52 countries that are major global news producers.

The article also featured remarks made by President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with the participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum in Khankendi.

The article published on "Kmetro0" portal underscored that President Ilham Aliyev took the recent opportunity to introduce Azerbaijan, the nation that is currently experiencing its most dynamic and successful period in history, to the world.

The article emphasized that the President's insights serve as a guiding concept, encapsulating Azerbaijan's entire history of independence, its political and social system, and the essence of the new direction the country has taken since its Victory. The author also mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev shared his activities, objectives, and perspectives with international media experts, offering his updated vision for Azerbaijan.

The article also stated that the Azerbaijani President answered questions from journalists representing various countries, who also had an opportunity to visit Aghdam, Lachin, and Khojaly.

News.Az