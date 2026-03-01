Italian-Swiss MSC orders vessels in the Persian Gulf to seek shelter
Source: Reuters
The world’s largest container shipping company, MSC, has instructed all of its vessels currently operating in the Persian Gulf to “seek shelter,” according to a brief company directive.
The Italian Swiss shipping giant, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, did not immediately provide further details on the reasons behind the order, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
However, the move signals heightened concern over security conditions in the strategically vital waterway.
By Faig Mahmudov