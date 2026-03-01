Yandex metrika counter

Italian-Swiss MSC orders vessels in the Persian Gulf to seek shelter

  • World
  • Share
Italian-Swiss MSC orders vessels in the Persian Gulf to seek shelter
Source: Reuters

The world’s largest container shipping company, MSC, has instructed all of its vessels currently operating in the Persian Gulf to “seek shelter,” according to a brief company directive.

The Italian Swiss shipping giant, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, did not immediately provide further details on the reasons behind the order, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

However, the move signals heightened concern over security conditions in the strategically vital waterway.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      