Italy approves $15.5 billion project to build world’s longest suspension bridge to Sicily

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has officially approved a $15.5 billion (€13.5 billion) project to construct the world’s longest suspension bridge, connecting mainland Italy to Sicily via the Strait of Messina. The green light was announced by Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini after an interministerial committee meeting, marking the most advanced stage of the decades-old project.

The bridge, expected to span 3.7 kilometers with a 3.3-kilometer suspended section, will surpass Türkiye’s 1915 Çanakkale Bridge by more than 1.2 kilometers. It will include three car lanes and a double-track railway in each direction, accommodating up to 6,000 cars per hour and 200 trains per day — cutting travel time across the strait from 100 minutes to just 10, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Preliminary work could begin as early as late September or October, pending final approval from Italy’s court of audit. Construction is scheduled to start in 2026, with completion anticipated between 2032 and 2033.

Salvini emphasized the bridge’s potential to boost growth in Italy’s underdeveloped southern regions, citing forecasts of 120,000 jobs annually and significant accompanying infrastructure investment. The project may also count toward Italy’s NATO defense spending targets, with officials aiming to classify it as “dual-use” — a strategic corridor for rapid military mobilization.

The plan has sparked opposition from environmentalists and academics. Over 600 experts criticized the military classification, citing insufficient testing for combat resilience and increased vulnerability to attacks. EU complaints also cite risks to migratory bird routes and lack of proof that environmental damage would be mitigated.

To address concerns over mafia interference, the Italian president ensured that the project remains subject to standard anti-mafia legislation. Salvini vowed strict oversight, promising the same crime-prevention measures used during Expo 2015 and the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

Led by Italian infrastructure giant Webuild, the bridge will use aerodynamic designs similar to the Çanakkale Bridge, with features to withstand strong winds and seismic activity. Despite being located on the Messina fault line — responsible for a deadly 1908 quake — experts argue that suspension bridges are well-suited for earthquake-prone areas.

Webuild CEO Pietro Salini hailed the project as a national milestone, calling the bridge “transformative for the whole country.”

News.Az