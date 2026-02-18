Italy clears Rheinmetall plant to start production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy has approved the start of production at German defence company Rheinmetall’s plant on the island of Sardinia, the company said.

Rheinmetall said the Italian government confirmed the facility complies with environmental regulations, clearing the way for production to begin soon, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The plant is expected to support demand from EU, NATO and allied countries. Rheinmetall has invested about 50 million euros in the Domusnovas site in southern Sardinia.

The company also has a strong presence in Italy through cooperation with Italian defence group Leonardo, including joint work on armoured vehicles and other military equipment.

The Sardinia facility is expected to produce explosives and guided missiles for allied defence markets.

News.Az