Italy plans new parcel levy, raises finance taxes

Italy is preparing new taxes on small parcels from outside the EU and higher levies on financial transactions as the government seeks to boost revenue, according to newly released parliamentary documents.

The plan introduces a €2 tax on packages worth up to €150, targeting low-cost online retailers such as Shein and Temu. The measure is expected to raise €122.5 million in 2026 and €245 million annually in 2027 and 2028. The proposal aligns with ongoing EU discussions aimed at protecting European industries from cheap non-EU imports, especially from China, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Rome also plans to double its tax on financial transactions. The rate will rise to 0.4% for trades on non-regulated markets and 0.2% for those on regulated exchanges, expected to generate an additional €337 million next year.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has forecast Italy’s tax burden will climb to 42.8% in 2025, already among the highest in the developed world.

Other measures include raising the insurance premium tax on driver accidents from 2.5% to 12.5% and tightening rules for banks using past losses to reduce tax bills.

Italy has, however, dropped a plan to eliminate tax breaks for short-term rentals. Landlords will keep the 21% reduced rate on income from one property, though the threshold for being classified as a business will fall from five properties to three. The shift comes amid growing European debate over overtourism and soaring rents in cities heavily reliant on platforms like Airbnb.

News.Az