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Car-ramming Attack
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A car bombing at a police post in northwestern Pakistan, followed by an ambush on officers who arrived to provide backup, killed at least 12 police personnel on Saturday, according to police officials.10 May 2026-09:05
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A man who ploughed his car into crowds celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League victory in May, injuring 134 people including eight children, was sentenced to 21-and-a-half years in prison.16 Dec 2025-17:58
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Indian authorities said Sunday that a deadly car explosion in New Delhi earlier this week was the work of a “suicide bomber,” and that an accomplice has been arrested.16 Nov 2025-20:20
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Indian police have opened an investigation under the country’s anti-terrorism law after a deadly car explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort killed eight people and injured at least 20 others, officials said on Tuesday.11 Nov 2025-09:10
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A suicide car bomb struck the headquarters of Libya's 444th Combat Brigade in Bani Walid, approximately 170 kilometers southeast of Tripoli, the brigade said.03 Sep 2025-16:06
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At least 18 people were killed and dozens more wounded in two separate assaults in Colombia, including a drone strike on a military helicopter and a car bombing.22 Aug 2025-08:15
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US entrepreneur Elon Musk reacted to Friday’s deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, calling for the resignation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.21 Dec 2024-09:37
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