Italy summons Israeli ambassador over Gaza flotilla raid

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The Italian government has announced it will immediately summon the Israeli ambassador to Rome, delivering a sharp diplomatic rebuke following the naval interception and detention of European activists participating in a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid convoy.

In a highly critical joint statement, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned the actions of the Israeli military, explicitly demanding a formal apology for what they described as "unacceptable" treatment that "violates human dignity, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

"The incident unfolded after the Israeli Navy intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla—a convoy consisting of roughly 50 vessels carrying 428 humanitarian activists from over 40 countries—in an attempt to breach the long-standing maritime blockade of the Gaza Strip. High-Profile Detainees Spark OutrageDiplomatic friction spiked when it was confirmed that 30 Italian citizens were among the hundreds of international activists boarded by Israeli commandos and subsequently towed to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

According to Italy’s Foreign Ministry, the detained Italian nationals include high-profile figures:A Member of ParliamentAn Italian JournalistItalian officials expressed severe frustration, accusing Israel of showing "total disrespect" for Rome's explicit and immediate high-level diplomatic requests regarding the safety of its citizens during the military operation. Rome Presses for Immediate ReleaseForeign Minister Tajani confirmed he held emergency overnight communications with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar, pushing for the immediate release and safe departure of the detained Italians.

While Israeli authorities have initiated identification and processing protocols at Ashdod before intended deportations, the situation remains highly volatile. Reports from activist groups indicate that at least 87 of the detained global participants have launched an immediate hunger strike to protest their naval capture and subsequent detention by Israeli forces.

News.Az