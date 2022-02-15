Italy to suspend unvaccinated over-50 workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s covid-19 vaccination mandate for the over-50s kicks in today, Tuesday 15 February, as the government ramps up its Super Green Pass rules for the unvaccinated.

The compulsory vaccine mandate applies to everyone in Italy aged 50 or over, with unvaccinated workers to be suspended without pay and employees who go to work without the Super Green Pass risking fines of between €600 and €1,500.

The Super Green Pass is a "reinforced" version of the "basic" Green Pass and can only be obtained by those who have been vaccinated or recovered from covid-19.

A digital certificate is needed to access restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres, nightclubs, stadiums and public transport in Italy.

News.Az

