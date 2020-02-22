Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market among EU countries in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy was Azerbaijan’s top export market in January of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggest that Italy, the Czech Republic, and Portugal were the largest export destinations of Azerbaijan among the EU member states, AzerTag reports.

The volume of export with Italy made $1,142,7 billion, while it amounted to $66,2 million with the Czech Republic and $59,5 million with Portugal, according to official figures.

News.Az

News.Az