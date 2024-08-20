Italy’s Eni commences gas production from major field off Sicily

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s oil and gas giant Eni has announced the commencement of natural gas production from the Argo Cassiopea Field off the coast of Sicily.

Eni described the launch of gas production from Argo Cassiopea Field as ‘the most significant gas development project’ in Italy, News.Az reports citing foreign media.The field holds an estimated 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas, with peak annual production projected at 1.5 bcm, according to a company statement. The extracted gas flows from one of four subsea wells in the Strait of Sicily through a 60 km pipeline to the Gela processing plant, where it will be processed before being injected into Italy's national grid.Operated by Eni in partnership with Energean, a London-based hydrocarbon exploration and production company, the Argo Cassiopea project began production three years after the start of development.To achieve carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, the project includes a dedicated installation of 3.6 megawatt-peak photovoltaic panels. The project is a key component of Eni's strategy to bolster Italy's energy security and reduce emissions.

