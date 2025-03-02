Italy’s Meloni spoke with Trump ahead of London Security Summit

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the EU headquarters in Brussels. | Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump Saturday night, ahead of a European security summit where she will meet Ukraine’s leader, News.Az reports citing Blomberg.

The call with Trump was held “in view of her meeting in London tomorrow with the President of Ukraine,” Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her office said in a brief, late-night statement that added no further details.

European leaders are gathering in London Sunday for a security summit that has become more urgent after Trump and Zelenskiy clashed Friday during a meeting in Washington.

Meloni, the only European leader to attend Trump’s January inauguration, is a longtime supporter of Zelenskiy and has been seen as a possible diplomatic bridge between the White House and Europe.

News.Az