Italy’s premier defends her friendship with Elon Musk

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday defended her friendship with U.S. tech billionaire and Trump confidant Elon Musk, telling Italian lawmakers that she would not be influenced in areas where he has economic interests, News.az reports citing Los Angeles Times.

“I can be a friend of Elon Musk and at the same time the head of the first Italian government that made a new law to regulate private activity in space,” she said, responding to questions during a customary parliamentary discussion ahead of a European Union summit in Brussels this week.

