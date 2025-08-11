Italy’s trade surplus increases year-on-year in June
Photo credit: legamart.com
Italy posted a trade surplus of 5.409 billion euros ($6.30 billion) in June, up from a surplus of 5.150 billion euros in the same month of 2024, according to data released on Monday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Exports rose 4.9% year-on-year, imports increased 4.8%, national statistics office ISTAT reported.
With European Union countries, Italy registered a June trade deficit of 0.069 billion euros ($80.41 million), compared with a deficit of 0.961 billion euros in 2024.
Exports to EU nations in June were up 4.6% year-on-year, compared to a rise of 1.2% in imports.