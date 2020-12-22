It's shameful that the OSCE MG is already dead - Bryza

+ ↺ − 16 px

I don't see any chance for Armenia to get a status for Nagorno-Karabakh anymore.

According to News.Az, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan, expressed the due opinion at an online discussion on the results of the Second Karabakh War, organized by GCRF-Compass and ADA University.

"The Armenian side wants to keep the issue of determining the status of Nagorno-Karabakh on the agenda. France also helps the Armenian side in this. But I don't see any chance in this issue anymore. Putin said in one of his interviews that back in October when the battles were underway in Karabakh, he talked to Prime Minister Pashinyan that Azerbaijan was ready to stop if Armenia liberated the occupied territories, and in particular Shusha. But Pashinyan said it wouldn't happen and that they were ready to continue the war," he said.

Bryza also noted the incompetence of the mediators in a settlement: "It's shameful that the OSCE Minsk Group is dead now. It could have been a really useful platform. We should also bear in mind that all the co-chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group have influential Armenian diasporas. And for me, it is very strange that the U.S. and French co-chairs appeared in Baku after all this. And President Aliyev rightly asked them "what are you doing here"? I don't see how they (the OSCE Minsk Group - ed.) can work constructively further now."

News.Az





News.Az