Ivermectin prescriptions rise after Mel Gibson podcast comments, study finds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prescriptions for the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin nearly doubled in the United States following comments by actor Mel Gibson promoting its off-label use as a cancer treatment, according to a new study.

Gibson made the remarks on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast in January 2025, where he claimed that three individuals with stage 4 cancer had recovered after taking ivermectin along with fenbendazole, a veterinary deworming drug not approved for human use, News.Az reports, citing Health Day.

Researchers reported in JAMA Network Open that ivermectin prescriptions increased by 97% in the six months after the podcast appearance compared with the previous year. The study analyzed electronic health records from more than 68 million patients across 67 U.S. healthcare organizations.

Experts noted that while ivermectin and similar drugs have shown some anti-cancer activity in laboratory and animal studies, there is no clinical evidence demonstrating safety or effectiveness for cancer treatment in humans.

“Not all widely shared health information is accurate, even when it comes from familiar or influential sources,” said Dr. Katherine Kahn of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

She warned that using unproven treatments may delay effective care, stressing the importance of clinical guidance in helping patients make informed decisions.

The study found increases in prescribing were especially strong among cancer patients, with rates more than 2.5 times higher than the previous year. Regional differences were also observed, with prescription rates in the U.S. South more than tripling.

Men were 2.8 times more likely than women to receive ivermectin prescriptions, while adults aged 18 to 64 saw nearly 2.7 times higher increases compared with older patients.

Researchers said the findings highlight how quickly medical misinformation can spread when amplified by public figures, potentially influencing treatment decisions.

“Some forces can influence care very quickly,” said lead author Michelle Rockwell of Virginia Tech, adding that health systems must respond with timely and reliable information to counter misinformation.

News.Az