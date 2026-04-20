Anne Hathaway: A legacy of red carpet reinvention

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From her early days as a Hollywood ingénue to her current status as a global fashion powerhouse, Anne Hathaway has consistently redefined the art of the red carpet.

Throughout April 2026, the actress has dominated headlines during the press tour for her new film Mother Mary and the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2, News.Az reports, citing People.

Her style evolution is characterized by what her stylists call "supernova joy"—a bold, intentional approach that blends archival high-fashion with modern, sculptural silhouettes.

Whether she is wearing a shimmering Lever Couture gown at a New York premiere or a dramatic Valentino ensemble at the Oscars, Hathaway’s fashion choices represent a masterclass in poise and timeless glamour.

Her recent appearances have leaned heavily into "sustainable glamour," prioritizing archival references from houses like Versace and Chanel over fleeting viral trends. This sophisticated overhaul of vintage aesthetics—such as her viral fiery red Valentino FW03 gown—demonstrates a deep understanding of fashion history while maintaining a fresh, contemporary edge.

Even as she experiments with bolder textures and "goth-girl glam," she maintains a restrained elegance that allows the clothing to shine without overwhelming her presence. For Hathaway, the red carpet is no longer just about promoting a film; it is a curated performance that has secured her place as one of the most exciting and consistent fashion icons of her generation.

News.Az