Jacob Fearnley defeats injured Nick Kyrgios in Australian Open comeback

Fearnley, 23, cruised to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 7-6 (7-2) victory in the first overseas Grand Slam match of his fledgling career.Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios was making his first appearance at Melbourne Park since 2022 after a string of serious injuries.But his return was ruined as the Scot, who only left university last April, took full advantage of his opponent's physical issues in their highly-anticipated first-round match."All things considered I think it has to be the best match I've ever played," said Fearnley.Fearnley's dominance quietened the home fans on a packed John Cain Arena which has boisterously backed Kyrgios during the memorable moments of his Australian Open career.The atmosphere quickly fell flat as it became apparent that Kyrgios was struggling.Former world number 13 Kyrgios, who is unranked and received a wildcard to play, suffered an abdominal injury on his return at the Brisbane International at the start of January.It meant there was a doubt if he would even play in Melbourne this week.Kyrgios looked short of fitness from the start against Fearnley, regularly clutching his abdominal area and twice needing treatment at his chair.Fearnley, who enjoyed a meteoric rise into the world's top 100 last year, refused to be distracted by the issues faced by his opponent.While Kyrgios rallied from a break down in the third set, briefly stoking up the crowd, Fearnley raced away in the tie-break to move into the second round.

