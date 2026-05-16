Son Heung-min named in South Korea World Cup squad

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Son Heung-min has been named in South Korea’s squad for his fourth World Cup, the national team announced on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The captain, who will turn 34 in July, is currently playing for Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer after leaving Tottenham Hotspur and the English Premier League a year ago.

He leads an experienced squad that also includes Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-in, Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan.

South Korea have been drawn in Group A alongside co-hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic, and South Africa. The team will play all of its group-stage matches in Mexico, opening against the Czech Republic on June 11.

Besiktas striker Oh Hyeon-gyu was also included in coach Hong Myung-bo’s 26-man squad, along with Celtic’s Yang Hyun-jun and Birmingham’s Paik Seung-ho. German-born Jens Castrop of Borussia Mönchengladbach also made the final selection.

South Korea World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan), Kim Seung-gyu (FC Tokyo/JPN), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk)

Defenders: Kim Moon-hwan (Daejeon), Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich/GER), Kim Tae-hyeon (Kashima Antlers/JPN), Park Jin-seob (Zhejiang/CHN), Seol Young-woo (Red Star Belgrade/SER), Jens Castrop (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Lee Ki-hyuk (Gangwon), Lee Tae-seok (Austria Wien/AUT), Lee Han-beom (Midtjylland/DEN), Cho Yu-min (Sharjah/UAE)

Midfielders: Kim Jin-gyu (Jeonbuk), Bae Jun-ho (Stoke City/ENG), Paik Seung-ho (Birmingham/ENG), Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic/SCO), Eom Ji-sung (Swansea/WAL), Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Lee Dong-gyeong (Ulsan), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz/GER), Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord/NED), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (LAFC/USA), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Beşiktaş/TUR), Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland/DEN)

News.Az