Jaguar Land Rover hack costs UK economy $2.55 billion

The August cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India’s Tata Motors, has cost the UK economy 1.9 billion pounds ($2.55 billion) and affected over 5,000 organisations, according to a report by the Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC) released Wednesday.

The CMC, an independent body of industry experts including former officials from Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), warned that losses could rise if production at JLR takes longer than expected to return to pre-hack levels, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The report described the incident as “the most economically damaging cyber event to hit the UK”, with the bulk of losses stemming from the halt in manufacturing at JLR and its suppliers.

JLR resumed manufacturing earlier this month after an almost six-week shutdown. The company operates three factories in Britain, producing around 1,000 cars per day, and was losing roughly 50 million pounds per week during the downtime. To support suppliers, the British government provided a 1.5 billion pound loan guarantee in late September.

The incident is part of a series of high-profile cyberattacks affecting major British companies this year. Retail giant Marks & Spencer lost about 300 million pounds ($400 million) after an April breach that disrupted its online services for two months.

The CMC classified the JLR hack as a Category 3 systemic event on a five-point scale, reflecting significant disruption across JLR’s manufacturing, supply chain, and downstream organisations, including dealerships.

