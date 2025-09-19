News.az
News
Jaguar Land Rover
Tag:
Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors PV shares plunge 7% despite 2,110% profit surge
17 Nov 2025-13:30
Jaguar Land Rover resumes UK production after six-week cyber shutdown
14 Nov 2025-16:56
Jaguar Land Rover hack costs UK economy $2.55 billion
22 Oct 2025-11:48
Jaguar Land Rover to partially resume production following cyberattack
29 Sep 2025-17:56
Tata Motors shares slide 3% as JLR faces €2 billion cyberattack hit
25 Sep 2025-10:20
Jaguar Land Rover production remains suspended following cyber attack
23 Sep 2025-13:47
UK government evaluates supply chain fallout from Jaguar Land Rover cyberattack
19 Sep 2025-16:39
