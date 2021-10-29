Jailed Saakashvili urges supporters to go to polls

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili published another letter from prison on the eve of the October 30 runoffs, 1tv.ge reports.

Ex-president explained the reasons behind a hunger strike, saying his voice was “suppressed” by banning phone calls.

“I can not express my position out loud as I have not been to court for a month. No legal norms are observed!” he stated.

Saakashvili said people were being intimidated by his arrival, “in reality, I came silently, avoided provocation, silently went to the jail and started a hunger strike. I did this because I love my people.”

The jailed former president believes his “life or death” depends on voters participation in the runoffs.

Law enforcers arrested Mikheil Saakashvili in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on October 1. He kicked off a hunger striker day after detention.

The ex-president is charged with several criminal offences. In 2018, he was sentenced to six years in prison in absentia for abuse of power.

News.Az

