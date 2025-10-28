Jamaica closes schools, airports ahead of Hurricane Melissa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jamaica’s prime minister, Andrew Holness, has ordered a mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas as the island prepares for Hurricane Melissa to make landfall.

Shelter orders are also in place, and all public schools have been moved online, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The two international airports, Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, have also shuttered, suspending all operations over the weekend.

