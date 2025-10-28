Nearly 50,000 without power as Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica

An estimated 50,000 people in Jamaica are without power this evening, mostly across the island’s western region, as Hurricane Melissa barrels toward the country as a powerful Category 5 storm.

Desmond McKenzie, Jamaica’s minister of local government, said during a 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET) briefing that fire crews are working to clear fallen trees and restore access in several affected communities, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Forecasters warned that Hurricane Melissa is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning, bringing life-threatening winds, torrential rain, and dangerous storm surges.

McKenzie urged residents in flood-prone areas to move to designated shelters immediately. “We are encouraging people to take the warnings seriously and seek shelter before it is too late,” he said.

As Jamaica braces for impact, emergency teams remain on high alert, preparing for potential widespread damage once the hurricane hits.

News.Az