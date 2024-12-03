Jamie Lee Curtis Celebrates 66th Birthday With Makeup-Free Selfie
Jamie Lee Curtis recently turned 66 and shared a makeup-free selfie, a la Pamela Anderson, to celebrate, News.az reports citing Yahoo News.
The Oscar-winning actress has previously shared her thoughts on aging and natural beauty: She’s all for it (and so is PamAn, as evidenced by her many makeup-free red carpet appearances). So, for Curtis, going bare-faced every once in a while only makes sense. Why not on her birthday?
In the new photo, which she posted on Instagram, she wore a cozy cable knit turtleneck sweater and a soft smile. “Just out of the shower selfie. Honoring @pamelaanderson @lastshowgirl and her no make-up ownership of self,” she wrote. “Sober. Strong. Steady on.”
She continued, expressing her excitement for another lap around the sun. “Let’s F&@KING GO 66!” she said. If you look closely at her eyes, you may notice a bit of dark smudging. “It looks like I have mascara on,” she wrote, “which is clearly a remnant of my workday yesterday. Clearly, mommy didn’t wash her face very well.”
Even so, it’s the effort on Curtis’ behalf that counts. And followers were quick to point out that she was glowing, regardless. “You are so real and beautiful,” one person commented. “Radiant
