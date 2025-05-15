Jamie Vardy to end Leicester career with final home game

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jamie Vardy will make his final appearance for Leicester City this Sunday, choosing to end his storied Foxes career at the King Power Stadium rather than in the season's final away match at Bournemouth.

The club has announced the striker's 500th game for the Foxes, when they host already-relegated Ipswich, will be his last - as he looks for his 200th Leicester goal, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

It was revealed last month Vardy would leave at the end of his current contract, after 13 years at the club.

The Foxes plan to celebrate his legacy - having won the Premier League and FA Cup together - and have asked fans to arrive early and stay late to salute the former England international.

The decision was taken to give Vardy a home send-off and he will not play against Bournemouth on 25 May.

Vardy joined from non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012 for £1m and is the club's record Premier League scorer with 144 goals. He has scored 199 goals in 499 appearances in all competitions.

He scored 24 times in their remarkable Premier League-winning campaign of 2015-16 and helped them reach the Champions League quarter-finals the following season.

He also won the FA Cup in 2021, as Leicester beat Chelsea to win the competition for the first time in their history.

The 38-year-old has scored nine goals this season but has not been able to prevent the Foxes from being relegated back to the Championship.

News.Az