Japan approves easing of arms export rules

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s government has formally approved a revision of the so-called Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology, effectively lifting restrictions on arms exports, including lethal weapons, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

"A decision was made to revise the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology," he said, adding that "no country can now ensure its security on its own." Kihara also emphasized the importance of "strengthening the domestic defense industrial and technological base," and said Japan "will continue to adhere to the fundamental principles of a peaceful state," News.Az reports, citing En.Mehr News.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that "in the increasingly complex security environment, no country can ensure its security alone and needs mutual support from partner countries."

Combat weapons are to be supplied only to countries that have signed agreements with Tokyo on their use, including maintaining confidentiality of military technologies. Japan currently has such arrangements with 17 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, the Philippines, France, Germany, Malaysia, Italy, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Sweden, Singapore, the UAE, Mongolia, and Bangladesh.

News.Az