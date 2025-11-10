Japan condemns 'extremely inappropriate' remarks by Chinese diplomat amid Taiwan tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan lodged a formal complaint with China on Monday over “extremely inappropriate” comments made by a Chinese diplomat targeting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The United States described the remarks as threatening.

The controversy stems from Takaichi’s recent parliamentary comments that a potential Chinese attack on Taiwan, a democracy, could force Japan to take military action in self-defense, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In response, China’s Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, shared a social media post referencing Takaichi’s remarks, writing: “We have no choice but to cut off that dirty neck that has lunged at us without a moment’s hesitation. Are you ready?” The post was later deleted.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the diplomat’s intent “was not entirely clear” but deemed the post “extremely inappropriate.” Japan’s foreign ministry and its embassy in China demanded its removal and urged Beijing to take action.

China’s foreign ministry defended the post as a reaction to Takaichi’s “wrongful and dangerous” statements and called on Japan to acknowledge its historical responsibilities.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass said Xue had threatened both Takaichi and the Japanese people, posting on X: “The mask slips – again.”

News.Az