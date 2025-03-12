Japan expresses regret over U.S. tariff expansion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday expressed regret over the U.S. decision to impose additional tariffs without exempting Japan, stating that such broad trade restrictions could significantly impact Japan-U.S. economic relations, the global economy, and the multilateral trade system, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

At a press conference, Hayashi emphasized that Japan had conveyed to the United States that its steel imports from Japan posed no threat to American national security.

The remarks came as the United States imposed a 25-percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto met with U.S. officials in Washington to seek exemptions from the tariffs but failed to secure assurances, local media reported on Tuesday.

Following talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Muto said the officials acknowledged Japan's importance to the American economy, but did not offer guarantees regarding tariff exemptions, Kyodo News reported.

Muto said Japan will continue to try to protect companies from being hit by the proposed tariffs. "Based on the latest discussions, we will be in close consultation on how we can make the national interests of Japan and the United States a win-win situation," Kyodo cited Muto as saying.

