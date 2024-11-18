Japan mulls tougher sanctions on Russia, North Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan is reportedly contemplating stronger sanctions against Russia and North Korea due to their increasing cooperation, according to sources.

Tokyo expresses concerns that this partnership could destabilize both European and Asian security, and believes it violates international law, News.Az reports, citing Japan’s TV broadcaster NHK. Earlier this month, Russia and North Korea ratified a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, signed by President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un during Putin's June visit to Pyongyang.According to one of the provisions of the treaty, both sides agreed to provide each other with military assistance in the event of aggression.

