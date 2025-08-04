Japan must show ‘what we can do’ to prevent another world war, says PM Ishiba

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that Japan must demonstrate its commitment to peace by showing “what we can do” to prevent another global conflict, as the country approaches the 80th anniversary of its defeat in World War II.

Speaking to lawmakers, Ishiba emphasized the importance of preserving historical memory and reaffirming Japan's dedication to peace:

“I believe it is important to release something so as to avoid the fading [of World War II memories] and to never go to war again.”

Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, bringing World War II to a close. The formal surrender was signed on September 2, 1945.

Ishiba’s remarks come amid speculation that he may not issue a formal statement on the August 15 anniversary, breaking with a tradition followed by previous prime ministers on the 50th, 60th, and 70th anniversaries. These statements have often been closely scrutinized by countries such as China and South Korea, which suffered under Japanese militarism during the war.

The Prime Minister, whose political standing has been weakened following recent electoral setbacks, has chosen not to pursue a Cabinet-approved anniversary statement this year. Instead, he signaled a more reflective approach:

“Rather than simply expressing thoughts, we must show what we can do to prevent another war.”

Ishiba also said he would review past official statements before making any further comments on the issue.

Notably, in 1995, then-Prime Minister Tomiichi Murayama issued a landmark statement on the 50th anniversary, expressing “deep remorse” and offering a “heartfelt apology” for Japan’s wartime actions.

This week, Ishiba is scheduled to attend two major memorial events. On Wednesday, he will mark the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, and on Saturday, he will travel to Nagasaki for a similar ceremony commemorating the August 9, 1945 bombing.

An estimated 140,000 people died in Hiroshima, while around 70,000 more perished in Nagasaki, making the events a grim reminder of the devastating consequences of war.

