Japan parliament to vote on new Prime Minister on October 21

Japan parliament to vote on new Prime Minister on October 21

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s parliament is expected to hold a vote to select the next prime minister on October 21, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.

The vote, which will determine the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, is set to take place on the first day of an extraordinary parliamentary session. However, the schedule could be delayed as political negotiations intensify among parties, News.Az reports, citing the Kyodo news agency.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), now led by Sanae Takaichi following her leadership victory on October 4, is seeking support from smaller parties after its coalition partner Komeito quit the ruling bloc last week over a slush funds scandal.

Although the LDP remains the largest party in both chambers, it lacks a clear majority, leaving Takaichi’s prospects uncertain. If elected, she would become Japan’s first female prime minister.

Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) is working to unite other opposition groups behind a single candidate. CDPJ leader Yoshihiko Noda has suggested backing Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the Democratic Party for the People, as a possible consensus choice.

News.Az