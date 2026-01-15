Japan, Philippines sign military resupply pact

In recent years, Tokyo and Manila have significantly strengthened their military ties. Both nations are part of a security partnership with Washington, and Japan has provided the Philippines with patrol boats and radio equipment.
Funds provided to the Philippines under Japan's Official Security Assistance programme -- valued at more than $20 million since 2023 -- were also being funneled into infrastructure for the first time, he added.
"This is the first infrastructure project under Japan's OSA program, and we will construct boathouses and slipways for rigid hull inflatable boats," Motegi said of the OSA funding.
Tokyo has been a key financer of Manila's efforts to modernise its South China Sea patrol craft as well as maritime surveillance systems.
Philippine Foreign Minister Theresa Lazaro said Thursday that the new resupply deal would "enhance our mutual military interoperability and readiness" while building off the previously signed visiting forces agreement.
Japan regularly joins the Philippines in bilateral and multilateral maritime drills in the South China Sea, and last year sent a contingent to the annual Balikatan military exercises conducted by US and Philippine forces.