Japan PM Ishiba vows to stay on after bruising election defeat

Japanese Premier Shigeru Ishiba vowed to remain in his post on Monday after his ruling coalition suffered a bruising defeat in upper house elections, prompting some in his own party to doubt his leadership as the opposition weighed a no-confidence motion, News.az reports citing CNN.

The embattled prime minister told a news conference he would remain in office to oversee tariff talks with the United States and other pressing matters, such as rising consumer prices that are straining the world’s fourth-largest economy.

"I will stay in office and do everything in my power to chart a path toward resolving these challenges," Ishiba said, adding that he intended to speak directly with U.S. President Donald Trump as soon as possible and deliver tangible results.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC on Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked about the Japanese election and the effect it could have on trade negotiations. He said the Trump administration was less concerned with Japan’s domestic politics than with getting the best deal for Americans.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department called the U.S.-Japan alliance the "cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the world" and said it had "never been stronger."

It said the United States looked forward to working with Japan on a broad agenda of bilateral, regional and global issues, including the economic relationship.

Analysts say Ishiba’s days may be numbered, however, having also lost control of the more powerful lower house in elections last year and shedding votes on Sunday to opposition parties pledging to cut taxes and tighten immigration policies.

