Japan poised to appoint its first female prime minister as ruling party secures coalition partner

Sanae Takaichi of LDP and Hirofumi Yoshimura of Ishin set to sign agreement sealing alliance on Monday





Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have agreed to form a coalition government, paving the way for the nation’s first female prime minister, News.Az reports citing the Independent.

Sanae Takaichi, leader of the conservative LDP, and Hirofumi Yoshimura, head of the smaller right-leaning group known as Ishin, are set to sign an agreement sealing their alliance on Monday, Kyodo said.

Ishin's co-head, Fumitake Fujita, had raised expectations for a deal on Friday, saying the two parties had made "big progress" in coalition talks.

Ishin lawmakers will vote for Ms Takaichi in an election to choose the prime minister in parliament on Tuesday, but does not intend to send ministers to her cabinet, initially at least.

That would fall short of the full-fledged alliance the LDP maintained with the Komeito party until the junior partner quit the coalition this month, sparking concerns over the stability of the forthcoming government.

Mr Fujita told reporters on Sunday evening negotiations were in the final stages and his fellow lawmakers entrusted Mr Yoshimura and himself to make a final decision.

He said their decision would be announced on Monday, but declined to go into details.

"I don't know how the picture we’ll paint tomorrow will be evaluated but I think we’re heading into tomorrow while the relationship of trust is deepening substantially and I believe that's what the other party is thinking," Mr Fujita said.

