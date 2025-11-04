Japan records season's third bird flu outbreak

The outbreak was detected at a farm in the city of Tainai, where approximately 630,000 egg-laying chickens will be culled to prevent further spread of the virus, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officials said the farm reported unusual conditions on Monday morning, including a rise in chicken deaths.

Preliminary testing indicated the presence of the bird flu virus, which was later confirmed through detailed genetic analysis.

Japan’s first case of the season was reported on October 22 in Shiraoi, Hokkaido, followed by a second outbreak in Eniwa, also in Hokkaido, on Sunday. The Niigata case underscores the growing concern among authorities as they monitor for additional infections across the country’s poultry industry.