Japan's economy shrinks for first time in a year

Real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted an annualised 0.7% in January-March, preliminary government data showed, much bigger than a median market forecast for a 0.2% drop, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decline was due to stagnant private consumption and falling exports, suggesting the economy was losing support from overseas demand even before Trump's announcement on April 2 of sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs.

The data did highlight some brighter aspects, which included GDP growth being revised up slightly to 2.4% from 2.2% for the final quarter of last year.

Capital expenditure rose a faster-than-expected 1.4%, helping domestic demand add 0.7 percentage point to GDP growth.

Overall, however, analysts were cautious about the softer demand impulse and risks to the outlook from a Trump-led change to the global trade order.

"Japan's economy lacks a driver of growth given weakness in exports and consumption. It's very vulnerable to shocks such as one from Trump tariffs," said Yoshiki Shinke, senior executive economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

"The data may lead to growing calls for bigger fiscal spending," he said, adding the economy could contract again in the second quarter depending on when the hit from tariffs intensifies.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 0.2% compared with market forecasts for a 0.1% contraction.