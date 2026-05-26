Japan eyes Mogami-class frigate export to New Zealand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan is preparing to begin discussions on exporting its advanced Mogami-class frigate to New Zealand, with the matter expected to be addressed during a meeting of the defense ministers of Japan, New Zealand and Australia later this month, sources familiar with the issue said Monday, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

A potential export of the highly stealthy Japanese warship is expected to strengthen interoperability among the defense forces of Japan, New Zealand and Australia amid growing concerns over China’s maritime activities.

Tokyo and Canberra have already agreed to jointly develop a next-generation Australian frigate based on the Mogami-class design.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is expected to hold talks with New Zealand Defense Minister Chris Penk and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles during the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum, which opens Friday in Singapore, according to the sources. The meeting would mark the first trilateral talks among the three defense chiefs.

Japan, Australia and New Zealand have been deepening security cooperation as like-minded partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the planned meeting, the ministers are expected to discuss the Japan-Australia joint frigate development project and explore ways to expand broader defense cooperation, the sources said.

Japan and Australia are also aiming to support New Zealand in making its final decision on a future frigate program, as Britain’s Type 31 frigate is being considered alongside the Mogami-class vessel.

The upgraded Mogami-class frigate, currently operated by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, features advanced stealth technology, high-performance radar and sonar systems, and mine-clearing capabilities that are usually carried out by minesweepers.

In April, Japan revised its defense equipment transfer guidelines to permit exports of jointly developed defense equipment, including lethal weapons, to countries that have defense equipment and technology transfer agreements with Tokyo.

According to the sources, the Japanese government is considering concluding such an agreement with New Zealand.

Tokyo and Canberra announced in April that they had finalized a joint development contract for the frigates. A total of 11 vessels are planned, with the first three to be built in Japan. The first delivery is scheduled for December 2029.

News.Az