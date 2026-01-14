Japan seeks stable oil supplies from UAE and Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s trade minister Ryosei Akazawa has called on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to ensure stable crude oil supplies and help stabilize global oil markets. The move is aimed at strengthening Japan’s energy security.

During his visit to the UAE, Akazawa also discussed expanding cooperation in artificial intelligence and the space industry. Japan and the UAE agreed to work toward a comprehensive economic partnership agreement. Akazawa highlighted the upcoming visit of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Japan next month, News.Az reports, citing Jiji Press.

In Saudi Arabia, Akazawa announced Japan’s official participation in the 2030 World Exposition in Riyadh. He signed a memorandum with Saudi officials covering 13 areas involving both public and private sectors, further deepening bilateral cooperation.

News.Az