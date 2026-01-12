Somalia cancels UAE security deals over sovereignty concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Somali government has annulled security and defense agreements with the UAE related to several key ports, citing alleged violations of the country’s sovereignty, national unity, and political independence, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office on Monday.

The decision was based on “reports and strong evidence regarding wrongful actions that undermine the sovereignty, national unity, and political independence” of Somalia, the statement said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At a Cabinet meeting, ministers agreed to annul all agreements and cooperative arrangements concerning the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo, the statement added.

The Cabinet also approved a draft law on protecting Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity, along with an arbitration bill, the premier’s office also said.

The sovereignty bill would bar regional administrations and private entities from entering into agreements with foreign parties without prior notification to, and approval from, the federal government and oversight by the relevant ministry, according to the statement.

