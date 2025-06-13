Japan seeks Trump’s favor over auto tariff fears

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan is seeking "special treatment" in tariff negotiations with the United States, its top trade negotiator said on Friday.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he may increase tariffs on imported vehicles to further protect American auto workers, News.Az reports citing Kyodo News.

“Once bilateral negotiations are finalized, I think Japan will be given special treatment separate from the rule that applies to most countries,” said Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa in Tokyo.

Akazawa is making his fourth trip to Washington ahead of the 6th round of US-Japan trade talks. He is expected to join Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada, which begins June 15.

Tokyo’s appeal comes after Trump said Thursday he may raise the current 25% tariff on foreign cars “in the not-too-distant future.”

Such a move would pose a serious risk to Japan’s auto sector, its largest export category. Japan exported 16.2 trillion yen ($112 billion) worth of vehicles globally in 2024, with 5.9 trillion yen ($39 billion) going to the US, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

Japan has repeatedly called for the removal of the US’s 25% import duty on cars. Although a planned 24% reciprocal tariff was paused, Washington still imposes a 10% baseline tariff along with additional duties on steel and aluminum.

News.Az