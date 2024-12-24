+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has announced a new target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2035, aiming to achieve net zero by 2050.

Making the reductions from 2013 levels will put the nation, among the world’s top carbon polluters, on track to hit net zero by 2050, according to officials from a joint panel of the trade and environment ministries, which announced the strategy on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The plan will now go through a public comment period before final approval from Japan’s cabinet.Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s government follows countries including the UK and US in setting out upgraded emissions-cutting commitments ahead of a February deadline for nations to submit new climate targets under the Paris Agreement. Japan previously had vowed to reduce emissions by 46% by 2030 from 2013 levels.“The most important thing is to reach net zero by 2050,” said Keiichiro Asao, the nation’s environment minister, at a press conference on Tuesday. “While there are various opinions on the emissions reduction target, we need to balance decarbonization with economic growth and also consider the impact on future generations and society.”Japan, which relied on coal and natural gas for more than 60% of electricity generation last year, has been slow to shift to lower-emission energy sources. Utilities have encountered regulatory challenges in restarting nuclear power plants, while a lack of available land has restricted the expansion of solar and onshore wind.The 60% target was proposed last month by officials, and criticized by scientists and climate campaigners who argued Japan’s plans don’t align with international ambitions to limit global warming.A business lobby concerned about lack of clean power access called for Japan to aim or over 75% reduction, while the country’s National Governors’ Association asked the environment ministry to set a higher target, according to a report. Politicians from the ruling party coalition met with the Prime Minister and urged him on a higher target.To achieve net zero, Japan would require total investment in its energy industry of $7.7 trillion through 2050 to increase funding for low-carbon assets and infrastructure, BloombergNEF wrote in a September report.Japan would need to implement cuts of about 80% by 2035 to hold the increase in global temperatures to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, according to an analysis by Climate Action Tracker, a group which grades national strategies.The new target follows government consultation with a group of external academics, business leaders and other experts. Shota Ikeda, president of renewable energy firm Hachidori Solar, is a member of the panel and criticized how the meetings were carried out.“Discussions were focused on the economic cost of various pathways to net zero,” Ikeda said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that there was no talk of damage costs if the world heats more than 1.5C. Japan should aim to cut at least 66% versus 2013 levels by 2035 to match the guidelines provided in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, he said.

