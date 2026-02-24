Japan urges US to honor trade deal amid tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has called on the United States to uphold fair treatment under their bilateral trade deal amid a new US tariff plan, local media reported Tuesday.

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa raised the issue during a Monday phone call with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The ministers stressed the importance of implementing last year’s agreement “swiftly and sincerely.”

Under the July deal, the US agreed to a 15% reciprocal tariff on Japanese goods, including automobiles, in exchange for Tokyo investing $550 billion in the US.

However, after the US Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s previous broad tariff policy, he announced a new 10% global tariff, later raising it to 15%. Akazawa warned that Japan could face extra tariffs if the higher rate is applied unilaterally, although agricultural exports like green tea and beef are expected to keep existing tariff levels.

