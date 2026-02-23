20 trapped in Tokyo Skytree elevator for 5 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty people were trapped inside an elevator at Tokyo Skytree for about five hours on Sunday night after the lift stopped operating, the tower’s operator said.

The incident occurred at around 8:15 p.m. when two elevators running between the fourth-floor entrance and the 350-meter-high observation deck suddenly came to a halt. One of the elevators had 20 passengers inside, while the other was empty, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

No injuries were reported.

Approximately 1,200 visitors were also at the observation deck at the time of the malfunction. They were later able to descend after elevator service partially resumed.

Photo: Kyodo

The tower, located in Tokyo’s Sumida Ward, is Japan’s tallest broadcasting structure and one of the capital’s most popular tourist attractions.

Operators announced the facility would remain closed on Monday to allow for comprehensive safety inspections of the elevators.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the malfunction.

News.Az