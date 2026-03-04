Japan, US consider nuclear project in $550B investment package

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan and the United States are exploring the addition of a nuclear power project to the second round of deals under Japan’s $550 billion investment package. The project is expected to involve Westinghouse and aims to strengthen both countries’ energy supply chains amid rising Middle East tensions.

The potential deals could be announced when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi meets U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on March 19. Japan is moving quickly to advance projects pledged as part of its U.S. tariff agreement, having already unveiled three projects worth $36 billion, including a natural gas plant in Ohio, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Another proposal under discussion is a $2 billion copper smelting and refining facility. Japan’s Trade Minister Ryosei Akazawa will visit the U.S. this week to meet Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to advance negotiations.

Westinghouse, owned by Cameco and Brookfield, is considering pressurized water reactors and small modular reactors totaling up to $100 billion. Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Toshiba, and IHI could also participate, although no decisions have been finalized.

Officials emphasized that negotiations are ongoing, and concrete plans have yet to be confirmed.

News.Az