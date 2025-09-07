Japanese Prime Minister decides to resign

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba intends to resign, News.Az reports citing the NHK television channel.

It is noted that he made this decision in order to avoid a split in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) that he leads.

The results of a poll of all current LDP lawmakers and regional party representatives on whether to hold an early election for party chairman were due to be released on Monday. Many in the party had called for Ishiba to step down after the failure of the parliamentary elections in July.

