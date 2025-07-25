Japanese women lead global life expectancy rankings for 40th consecutive year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese women had the highest life expectancy in the world in 2024, maintaining their top position for the 40th year in a row.

The average life expectancy for Japanese women stood at 87.13 years, a slight decline of 0.01 year compared to 2023, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

Japanese men maintained an average life expectancy of 81.09 years, unchanged from the previous year. However, their global ranking dropped from fifth to sixth.

According to the ministry, South Korea ranked second among women with an average of 86.40 years, followed by Spain at 86.34 years. Among men, Sweden led with 82.29 years, followed by Switzerland (82.20) and Norway (81.59).

Japan’s overall life expectancy figures had declined in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but showed a recovery in 2023.

News.Az