Japan’s ammonia plan raises concerns over Indonesia’s coal dependence

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Japan’s push to promote ammonia co-firing technology in Indonesia is raising concerns that the strategy could prolong the country’s dependence on coal instead of accelerating a transition to cleaner energy, according to reports.

The initiative is being developed through Japan’s Asia Zero Emission Community framework, with projects linked to major Indonesian coal plants including Suralaya and Paiton. Japanese agencies and companies are supporting studies on blending ammonia with coal in existing power stations, News.Az reports, citing Asia Times.

Supporters say the technology could help reduce emissions while maintaining energy stability, as coal continues to provide a large share of Indonesia’s electricity supply. Initial tests have shown ammonia can be used alongside coal in power generation systems, although current trials involve relatively small percentages.

Critics argue the environmental benefits remain limited because coal still dominates the fuel mix in the pilot projects. Concerns have also been raised over the high costs of ammonia production and transportation, particularly for lower-emission “green ammonia.”

Analysts noted that much of today’s ammonia production still relies on fossil fuels, meaning overall emissions can remain high unless cleaner production methods are adopted across the entire supply chain.

Experts also warned that modifying coal plants for ammonia use could extend the lifespan of coal infrastructure rather than encourage a faster transition to renewable energy sources.

The debate comes as Indonesia continues balancing growing energy demand with international pressure to reduce emissions and expand renewable energy development.

News.Az