Japan’s biggest annual electronics event begins - Expanding AI applications

A visitor tries out Fujitsu Ltd.'s interactive golf course bunker simulator at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba on Oct. 14, 2025. (Kyodo)

Artificial intelligence took center stage as Japan’s biggest annual electronics event, the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC), opened Tuesday at the Makuhari Messe convention center near Tokyo, with 810 exhibitors — nearly half showcasing AI-powered innovations.

Major corporations, startups, and academic institutions gathered to explore AI’s growing role in industries ranging from healthcare and beauty to entertainment and robotics. The number of startups and university exhibitors hit a record 232, up 20% from last year, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the event organizer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

JEITA Chairman and Mitsubishi Electric CEO Kei Uruma said global uncertainty stemming from geopolitical tensions and trade policies makes digital transformation vital for sustainable growth. “To achieve sustainable development amid this wave of transformation, it is essential now, more than ever, to utilize the power of digital technology,” Uruma said.

Source: Kyodo

This year’s CEATEC also highlights how AI has moved beyond industrial use to consumer applications. Kao Corp., Kirin Holdings, and Istyle Inc. presented technology analyzing RNA molecules in skin oils to assess skin condition — potentially paving the way for personalized supplements and health assessments.

From academia, Tokai University Associate Professor Takayuki Kosaka showcased the “CryingBaby” robot, designed to simulate the stress of caring for a newborn by crying, changing facial color to mimic illness, and consuming milk that is later “excreted.” Kosaka said he hopes to find partners to integrate AI and expand research collaboration.

Among major exhibitors, Fujitsu Ltd. introduced an interactive AI golf simulator that analyzes swings and provides real-time coaching, while NEC Corp. displayed facial recognition cameras developed with Sony Group Corp. that function effectively even under strong backlight. Hitachi Ltd. demonstrated AI agents capable of managing workflows and performing complex tasks autonomously to help address labor shortages.

A total of 156 overseas exhibitors from 29 countries and territories joined the show, including first-time participant Uzbekistan. Ukraine also maintained a national pavilion for the third consecutive year amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The event runs through Friday, with organizers expecting over 100,000 visitors. Entry is free, though attendees must register online in advance.

News.Az